Mariota favored over rookie Ridder in Falcons QB camp derby

By The Associated Press

With 14-year starter Matt Ryan now in Indianapolis, a quarterback competition will be the highlight of the Atlanta Falcons training camp. Marcus Mariota is the favorite, but rookie Desmond Ridder impressed coach Arthur Smith in the team’s minicamp. Mariota needs to prove he can provide the stability expected from a veteran. The Falcons finished 7-10 in Smith’s first season and will try to snap a string of four straight losing seasons. The Falcons have avoided the word “rebuild” but general manager Terry Fontenot says the team was “taking it on the chin” financially in 2022 after the Ryan trade.