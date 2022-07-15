Griner lawyer: WNBA star had doctor’s letter for cannabis

By JIM HEINTZ

Associated Press

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — A lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner has presented a Russian court with a doctor’s letter recommending she use cannabis to treat pain. The letter was presented in court on Friday. Griner is jailed in Russia on drug charges. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and standout for the Phoenix Mercury was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February after customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transportation of drugs charges. Griner last week in court acknowledged possessing the canisters but said she had no criminal intent and claimed the canisters’ presence was due to hasty packing.