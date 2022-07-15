Gooch hoping this year’s British Open won’t be his last

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — None of the golfers who have opted to join the Saudi-funded breakaway series know if they will be allowed to keep playing at the sport’s four biggest events. Talor Gooch is preparing himself for that outcome. The 30-year-old American shot a 3-under 69 in the second round at the British Open to take him to 7 under overall. Gooch says “I’d like to think that the majors would like to have the best players in the world playing in their events in spite of everything that’s going on.” Gooch drew a lot of stick from his fellow players this month for comparing the atmosphere at the LIV Golf series to the Ryder Cup.