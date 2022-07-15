García wins 1st gold in worlds; 1st medal ever for Peru
By LUIS RUIZ
Associated Press
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kimberly García won the first gold medal Friday in Eugene and the first medal ever for Peru in the world track and field championships. García took the 20-kilometer race walk in 1 hour, 26 minutes, 28 seconds. Katarzyna Zdziebrlo of Poland was second, and China’s Shiye Qieyang finished third. Toshikazu Yamanishi of Japan successfully defended his men’s title, finishing in 1:19:07. Countryman Koki Ikeda was second.