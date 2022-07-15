French climber Barguil out of Tour after positive COVID test

LE BOURG-D’OISANS, France (AP) — French climber Warren Barguil has abandoned the Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19. His team said ahead of Friday’s Stage 13 that Barguil’s seven teammates all tested negative. It’s the second straight year that Barguil, who injured his right hip and shoulder in a crash on Thursday, abandoned the three-week race. Barguil came to prominence on the 2017 Tour when he posted two stage wins and claimed the King of the Mountains polka-dot jersey.