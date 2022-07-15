Daboll-Schoen era begins as Giants open training camp

By The Associated Press

Coming off five consecutive losing seasons, the New York Giants have gone to Buffalo to fix things. They hired former Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen to run the front office and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to lead the team. They take over a franchise that was 4-13 last season. Daboll needs to fix the offense and get quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley going. He got a jump on it by adding big tackle Evan Neal with the No. 7 pick in the draft. New D-coordinator Wink Martindale and linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, No. 5 overall pick, can make a good defense better.