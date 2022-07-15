Cuban javelin thrower defects before world championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Javelin competitor Yiselena Ballar Rojas has defected from the Cuban team for the 2022 world championships. That’s according to official media on the island. Play Off and Swing Completo, two portals which publish information on Latin American athletes in the United States, reported this week that Ballar Rojas left the delegation in Miami, a stopover point for the Cuban delegation on the way to Oregon for worlds. The portal Jit, official media of the National Institute of Sports, & Physical Education of Cuba, confirmed Ballar Rojas’ decision when it condemned the move in a post Thursday night.

