Browns head to camp unsure of Deshaun Watson’s availability

By The Associated Press

The Browns went all-in on controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson. They don’t yet know if it will pay off. As Cleveland prepares for training camp, the team still isn’t sure if Watson will be available this season. The three-time Pro Bowler has been accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen massage therapists and an NFL disciplinary officer is in the process of deciding whether he violated the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson makes the Browns a Super Bowl contender if he plays. If he’s suspended for multiple games, the Browns will need to get backup Jacoby Brissett ready for the season opener — and maybe more.