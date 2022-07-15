Bogaerts scores on wild pitch in 11th, Red Sox top Yanks 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Xander Bogaerts slid home on Michael King’s wild pitch with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox recovered from a meltdown in the ninth to beat the New York Yankees 5-4 for just their third win in 11 games. All three of those wins are against the Yankees, who have the best record in the majors. Rafael Devers, Christian Vázquez and Bobby Dalbec homered for the Red Sox, who arrived at Yankee Stadium after getting swept in a four-game series at Tampa Bay. New York has lost five of six, its worst stretch this season. Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer for the Yankees off Nathan Eovaldi.

