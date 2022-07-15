Bears enter new phase with Poles as GM, Eberflus as coach

By The Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are entering a new phase after general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus took over for the fired Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy. The sweeping changes came after Chicago went 6-11 to miss the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. The Bears also traded star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers and parted with former top receiver Allen Robinson, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Chicago is counting on quarterback Justin Fields to take a big step coming off a shaky rookie season. That could hinge on how a revamped offensive line holds up.