Augsburg scraps game against Qatari club after fans complain

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — German Bundesliga club Augsburg says it has called off a friendly match with Qatari club Al-Duhail after criticism from fans. Augsburg was due to play Al-Duhail during a training camp in Austria on Sunday but has now canceled those plans and will play fellow German club Schalke instead. One influential Augsburg fan group had branded the game “sportswashing” of Qatar’s image and highlighted human rights concerns over the treatment of women, LGBTQ people and migrant workers.

