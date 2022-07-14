Wright ties majors wins lead as Braves defeat Nationals, 5-4

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Wright tied for the major league lead with his 11th victory and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 in the opener of a four-game series. Michael Harris II, Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson homered for Atlanta, which has won five of seven and eight of 11. The Braves improved to 8-2 against the Nationals this season. Juan Soto extended his hitting streak to 16 games for Washington, which has dropped seven in a row and 13 of 14. The Nationals have the worst record in the majors and fell to 7-34 against the NL East.