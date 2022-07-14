US advances to W Championship final 3-0 over Costa Rica

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Emily Sonnett, Mallory Pugh and Ashley Sanchez all scored to send the U.S. national team to the final of the CONCACAF W Championships with a 3-0 semifinal victory over Costa Rica on Thursday night. Costa Rica and the United States both finished among the top four teams in the group stage to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The winner of the W Championship additionally earns one of the region’s spots in the Olympics. The U.S. team extended its shutout streak in World Cup or Olympic qualifying matches to 32 games. Jamaica and Canada, which also qualified for the World Cup, met in the second semifinal later Thursday at Estadio Universitario.