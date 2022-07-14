Union announces another major UK rail strike in late July

LONDON (AP) — Train drivers at eight British rail companies will go on strike later this month in the second large-scale industrial action set to affect commuters in July. The Aslef train drivers’ union said Thursday members will walk out for 24 hours on July 30 over pay disputes. The disruptions are expected to affect sports fans attending the Commonwealth Games, which kick off in Birmingham on July 28, and the opening weekend of the English Football League. The announcement came after the Rail, Maritime and Transport union said workers will strike on July 27. Union leaders want a pay rise to combat soaring inflation — currently at 9.1% — and a deepening cost-of-living crisis as energy and food bills climb.