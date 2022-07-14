Skip to Content
UK police open inquiry into Farah trafficking revelations

By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — London’s Metropolitan Police Service has opened an investigation into four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah’s allegations that he was trafficked to the U.K. as a child. The inquiry comes after Farah, 39, revealed in a documentary that a woman he didn’t know brought him to the U.K. when he was about 8 years old and forced him to care for her children. He said he wasn’t allowed to go to school until he was 12.

