Roussin-Weber have ace, take lead in LPGA Tour’s team event

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Pauline Roussin made a hole-in-one and teamed with fellow rookie Dewi Weber to take a three-stroke lead Thursday in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, leaving Annika Sorenstam and Madelene Sagstrom five shots behind. Tied with the 51-year-old Sorenstam and Sagstrom after an opening 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play Wednesday, Roussin and Weber had a 61 at Midland Country Club in the better-ball round to reach 14-under 126. The teams will play alternate shot Friday and finish Saturday with better ball. Sorenstam and Sagstrom slipped back with a 66. Sorenstam is making her second LPGA Tour start of the year and only her third since retiring after the 2008 season.

