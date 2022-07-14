Reds put Moustakas on injured list, recall Schrock

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Moustakas has been placed on the injured list by the Cincinnati Reds without an injury designation. That indicates the move was likely related to COVID-19 protocols. The team recalled infielder/outfielder Max Schrock from Triple-A Louisville before its series finale against the New York Yankees. Moustakas, a corner infielder and designated hitter, is batting .210 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 63 games. Cincinnati has 17 players on the injured list.