Rays place Baz on injured list, have 17 players sidelined

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed starter Shane Baz on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right elbow sprain. The Rays have 17 players on the IL, which ties the Cincinnati Reds for the most in the major leagues. Twelve of the injured players are pitchers. Despite all the injury woes, Rays hold the first AL wild card spot. Baz felt discomfort playing catch Tuesday and will be shut down for at least four weeks. He had surgery on his right elbow in March and didn’t make his season debut until mid-June. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said the two injuries are not related.