Pidcock wins Alpe d’Huez stage, Vingegaard keeps Tour lead

ALPE D’HUEZ, France (AP) — In his first Tour de France, 22-year-old Tom Pidcock became the youngest winner of a stage on the iconic Alpe d’Huez mountain after crossing the line solo at the ski resort. The British rider attacked on the ascent, and his frenetic pace up the legendary 21 hairpin bends was too fast for his breakaway companions. Race leader Jonas Vingegaard finished in a group including defending champion Tadej Pogacar and 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas to keep the yellow jersey.