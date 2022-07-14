Mariners rally past Rangers 6-5 for 11th consecutive victory

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ty France hit a two-run single in the eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied from four runs down to beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 and extended their winning streak to 11 games. The win streak is the second-longest in club history and second-longest in the majors this season. The Mariners won 15 straight in 2001, the last time they qualified for the postseason. Corey Seager, added to the AL All-Star team earlier in the day, had a double and two RBI for Texas.