Finland to host figure skating Grand Prix instead of Russia

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Finland will host a round of the figure skating Grand Prix series which was removed from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. The International Skating Union says the event will move to Espoo, Finland, and be held from Nov. 25-27 as the last of the six regular Grand Prix events before the Grand Prix Final in Italy. The ISU also confirms that China will not host its Grand Prix event, the Cup of China. The ISU cites “the deteriorating COVID-19 sanitary situation in China.” No replacement host has been confirmed.