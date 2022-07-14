Depleted Royals overcome 10 absent players, beat Jays 3-1

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The depleted Kansas City Royals overcame the absence of 10 unvaccinated players to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1. Double-A callup Angel Zerpa pitched five innings to win for the first time as a big league starter and Bobby Witt Jr. hit a tiebreaking home run for Kansas City. Nate Eaton hit his first career homer as the Royals won for the fifth time in six games. Players who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada. Among the Royals who stayed home were All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield, future cornerstones Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez and outfielder Michael A. Taylor.