Camp Nou, both Madrid stadiums want to be in 2030 World Cup

MADRID (AP) — The stadiums of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid are on the list of venues seeking to host matches if the 2030 World Cup takes place in Spain and Portugal. A total of 15 stadiums have offered to be among the 11 Spanish venues expected to host games if the Iberian bid is successful. Portugal would host matches in three venues. Barcelona’s Camp Nou, Atlético’s Wanda Metropolitano and Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu highlight the initial list. The venues of Athletic Bilbao, Valencia, Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad are also included.