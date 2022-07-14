Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:29 AM

Cameron Young back at St. Andrews as pro, opens with a 64

KION 2020

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The first time Cameron Young played the Old Course at St. Andrews was a happy memory. He was 13 and on a golf trip with his father. The most recent time is even better. Young made his British Open debut with a 64 for the early lead. He didn’t make any bogeys and says he did well to navigate his way around the centuries-old course without his best stuff. As for that trip to Scotland as a teenager? His father says it stoked his passion for golf. Young is having one of the best seasons among PGA Tour rookies.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content