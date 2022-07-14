Barça reaches deal with Man U for reluctant De Jong

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Barcelona club official tells The Associated Press that the club has reached an agreement with Manchester United for the potential transfer of Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The player still needs to approve the move. United has agreed to pay Barcelona 75 million euros plus another potential 10 million euros in variables for the 25-year-old De Jong, says the club official who spoke under condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk publicly about the deal. De Jong is under contact with Barcelona through 2026. He is reportedly reluctant to leave Camp Nou.