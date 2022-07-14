Anderson’s two-run triple in 11th lifts Marlins past Pirates

MIAMI (AP) — Brian Anderson atoned for a costly error with a two-run triple in the 11th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Thursday afternoon. Anderson originally was hit by a pitch from reliever Wil Crowe but the Pirates successfully challenged it hit his bat first. Anderson then sent a drive to deep right center that scored Jesús Aguilar and Avisaíl Garcíia. Ben Gamel’s RBI double against Richard Bleier (2-1) in the top of the 11th put the Pirates ahead 2-1. Pittsburgh tied it 1-1 in the eighth on third baseman Anderson’s fielding error that scored Yoshi Tsutsugo from first.