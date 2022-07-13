Skip to Content
Patriots trade Harry to Bears for 7th-round pick

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — N’Keal Harry is getting the new beginning to his NFL career that he was looking for a year ago. The Patriots traded the 2019 first-round pick to Chicago for a seventh-round pick in 2024. It ends a tenure in New England that never really got going after Harry missed half his rookie season with an ankle injury. Coach Bill Belichick hoped the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Arizona State product would provide the Patriots with a playmaker with an ability to stretch the field. Instead, Harry managed just 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons.

