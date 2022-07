NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored late in the first half and Joe Willis made it stand up to lead Nashville SC to a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders. Mukhtar’s 11th goal of the season came in the 44th minute for Nashville (8-6-6). Willis made two saves to earn a clean sheet for Nashville. Stefan Cleveland stopped three shots for Seattle (8-9-2).