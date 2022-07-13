Mariners win 9th straight behind Suárez’s 3-run home run

By HARVEY VALENTINE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eugenio Suárez smacked a three-run homer, Chris Flexen pitched six solid innings to win his fourth straight start and the Seattle Mariners beat the Washington Nationals 6-4 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Jesse Winker, Adam Frazier and Cal Raleigh hit solo home runs for Seattle, which has its first nine-game winning streak since a nine-game run from May 27 to June 5, 2003. The surging Mariners have won 17 of 20. Flexen gave up a run on six hits, while walking two and striking out one. He has a 2.88 ERA over his past seven starts.