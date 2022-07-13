Senators land Giroux; Oilers reach deal with goalie Campbell

By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writers

Claude Giroux is set to enjoy a homecoming in Ottawa, while the Edmonton Oilers began addressing their goaltending needs by agreeing to sign Jack Campbell as the NHL’s free agency period opened Wednesday. Giroux, who’s from northern Ontario and played his junior hockey across the river from Ottawa in Gatineau, Quebec, signed a $19.5 million, three-year contract with the Senators, according to a person with knowledge of the move. Campbell leaves the Toronto Maple Leafs for Edmonton, where he is projected to compete for the Oilers starting job. Campbell cashes in on a season in which he had career highs in wins with a 31-9-6 record, five shutouts and 47 starts.