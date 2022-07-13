Skip to Content
Defendant: Ex-governor ordered payments to NFL’s Brett Favre

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A defendant in a Mississippi welfare fraud case says she directed $1.1 million in welfare money to former NFL star Brett Favre at the direction of former Gov. Phil Bryant. Mississippi news outlets report that the accusation, which Bryant denies, is in a filing on behalf of defendant Nancy New. New has pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Her court filing is in a civil case filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Bryant issued a statement denying the accusation. Favre has repaid the money and has said he didn’t know it had come from welfare funds. Favre has not been charged with criminal wrongdoing.

