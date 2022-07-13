Connecticut beats Indiana, Bonner moves into 12th in scoring

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 20 points and 14 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 19 points to move into 12th on the WNBA’s career scoring list, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 89-81. Bonner passed Seattle star Lauren Jackson (6,007) on the career scoring list, becoming the 14th player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 points. Brionna Jones added 17 points, Natisha Hiedeman had 11 and Courtney Williams scored all 10 of her points in the first half for Connecticut. Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points and Victoria Vivians added 17 for Indiana.