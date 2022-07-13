Blue Jays fire Montoyo, promote Schneider for rest of season

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have fired manager Charlie Montoyo and promoted bench coach John Schneider to interim manager for the remainder of the season. Triple-A manager Casey Candaele was named interim bench coach. The 13th manager in Blue Jays history, and the first from Puerto Rico, Montoyo went 236-236 in parts of four seasons. Toronto beat Philadelphia Tuesday to snap a four-game losing streak. The Blue Jays are 3-9 in July. They went 1-6 on a road trip against Oakland, which has the worst record in the majors, and Seattle that ended Sunday with a four-game sweep against the Mariners.