Big 12 notebook: Gundy says `Bedlam’s history’ when OU moves

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma will keep one of its big rivalry games when it moves to the Southeastern Conference. But the Sooners might not play their instate rival any more. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy says Bedlam is history when Oklahoma completes its move from the Big 12 to the SEC. The Sooners and Texas Longhorns are set to continue playing their Red River rivalry game wen they go to the SEC together no later than the 2025 season. Gundy says he doesn’t see it being feasible to playing the Sooners if the teams are in different leagues with already loaded schedules.