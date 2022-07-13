Annika Sorenstam back on top of LPGA Tour leaderboard

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam was back on top of an LPGA Tour leaderboard Wednesday, teaming with Madelene Sagstrom in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Sorenstam and Sagstrom shot a 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play at Midland Country Club for a share of the first-round lead with fellow late starters Pauline Roussin and Dewi Weber. Sorenstam and Sagstrom, played alongside Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, with the Americans shooting 71 in the round delayed 2 hours, 40 minutes because of morning rain. The 51-year-old Sorenstam is making her second LPGA Tour start of the season and only her third since retiring after the 2008 season. She missed the cut in the U.S. Women’s Open last month.