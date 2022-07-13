Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:57 AM

2021 NCAA wrestling champ Ferrari no longer with Oklahoma St

KION 2020

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has announced that wrestler A.J. Ferrari is no longer with the program. Ferrari was the NCAA champion in the 197-pound weight class in 2021 and injured in a January accident. Court records in Payne County, Oklahoma, show a judge granted a woman a protective order against Ferrari last week. Ferrari has signed an NIL deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. He was U.S. Junior National Champion in 2020.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content