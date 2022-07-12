Tiger Woods unsure how many Opens he has left at St. Andrews

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tiger Woods will be crossing the Swilcan Bridge for the last time at some point this week at St. Andrews. He just doesn’t know if it will be the last time this year or forever. Woods doesn’t know how many British Opens he has left at the home of golf. All that matters is playing this one. That explains why he has walked more holes ahead of the opening round than the previous two majors combined. Woods is a two-time Open champion at St. Andrews. Winning another is a tall order. He has played only seven competitive rounds this year.