Texas Tech plans $200M football stadium, facilities project

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech is planning a $200 million project consisting of new four-story building in the south end zone that will include locker rooms, offices for coaches and a field-level club area that the Red Raiders will go through before football games. That building will enclose the south end of Jones AT&T Stadium. It will connect by a skybridge to the school’s sports performance center and already-planned two-story football center that will replace a current training facility. Texas Tech regents could approve the plans when they meet next month. Groundbreaking is anticipated after the 2022 season, with completion before the 2024 season.