Ten Hag sees ‘potential’ as United beats Liverpool 4-0

BANGKOK (AP) — New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag oversaw a 4-0 win over archrival Liverpool on Tuesday in his first game in charge as European pre-season friendlies returned to Asia after a two-year break. But the Dutch coach was quick to downplay the significance of the result against a Liverpool side that made a total of 21 substitutions. He said Liverpool was “not in their strongest” but added that United has “a lot of creativity and speed up front, so we have potential.” Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial scored in the first half for United, while Facundo Pellistri added a late fourth.