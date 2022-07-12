Storms wash out Mariners-Nats; twinbill set for Wednesday

By BOBBY BANCROFT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tuesday’s game between the Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals was postponed because of thunderstorms. MLB approved the postponement after a 1-hour, 4-minute delay from the scheduled 7:05 p.m. first pitch. The teams will play a split doubleheader on Wednesday. Seattle has won eight straight and began Tuesday tied with Toronto for the final wild-card spot in the AL. The Mariners last made the playoffs in 2001. The Nationals have lost 10 of 11 and are last in the NL East.