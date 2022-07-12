Stewart scores 15 in 2nd half, Storm beat Wings 83-74

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half and Ezi Magbegor had 13 points to help the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 83-74. Seattle has won three games in a row and five of its last six, putting it in a virtual tie with the Las Vegas Aces for second in the WNBA standings. Teaira McCowan led Dallas with 18 points, and grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots. The rest of the team combined to shoot 32.8% (from the field. Sue Bird made a 3-pointer in the third quarter to reach 2,445 career field goals, which is the seventh most in WNBA history.