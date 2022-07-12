Shane Wright moves past draft slide, looks ahead with Kraken

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Shane Wright’s whirlwind week now has him taking part in the first development camp for the Seattle Kraken. Wright was long expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft. But he tumbled from the top spot and was eventually picked No. 4 overall by the Kraken. It could be the kind of boost the Kraken need after a disappointing expansion season. Seattle believes Wright can be a future cornerstone at center. Wright says many of his new teammates reached out after he was selected by Seattle. But his most memorable moment may have been an unexpected phone call from Wayne Gretzky after the draft.