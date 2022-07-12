Rahm inspired by Seve’s celebration at St Andrews

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jon Rahm is looking to immerse himself in the history of the home of golf during his time at the British Open this week. Rahm was fascinated to learn in a chat with the great Lee Trevino that the Old Course at St. Andrews was meant to play clockwise rather than the other way round. The Spaniard has some of his own memories to fire him up ahead of a bid for a second major title. Chief among them is the iconic image of compatriot Seve Ballesteros celebrating winning the 1984 Open. Rahm says a British Open at St. Andrews is “truly the pinnacle of golf.”