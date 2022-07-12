Mo Farah says he was taken to UK using another child’s name

LONDON (AP) — Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has disclosed he was brought into Britain illegally from Djibouti under the name of another child. The British athlete made the revelation in a BBC documentary. Farah says he was born in Somaliland as Hussein Abdi Kahin. Farah says his father was killed in the civil war and he was separated from his mother. Farah says he thought he was going to Europe to live with relatives and recalled going through a British passport check under the guise of Mohamed at the age of nine after traveling with a woman he didn’t previously know.