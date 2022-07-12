Magnus Cort Nielsen wins Tour de France Stage 10 in the Alps

MEGEVE, France (AP) — Magnus Cort Nielsen won a two-man sprint in a photo-finish to claim the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday at the end of a hilly trek in the Alps that was interrupted by protestors. It was Cort Nielsen’s second stage win at cycling’s biggest race after his maiden success in the medieval city of Carcassonne four years ago. The Danish rider pipped Nick Schultz to the line by a few inches at the end of the long and exhausting climb to the Megeve ski resort after Luis Leon Sanchez launched the sprint. Race leader Tadej Pogacar rode among a group of general contenders that crossed some nine minutes behind and kept the yellow jersey.