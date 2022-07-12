IndyCar champ Palou says he’s leaving Ganassi for McLaren

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou says he’s leaving Chip Ganassi Racing after this season. His announcement came after Ganassi sent out a news release saying it was keeping Palou for 2023. Now confusion reins in America’s top open-wheel series. Arrow McLaren SP and Palou say they’ve reached a deal that would allow the 25-year-old to change teams next season. The deal also would allow Palou to serve as a test driver for McLaren’s Formula One team. Palou says Ganassi’s news release was sent without his approval and included a fake quote from him.