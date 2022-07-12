Defender Carlos Salcedo leave Toronto of Major League Soccer

TORONTO (AP) — Defender Carlos Salcedo is leaving Major League Soccer’s Toronto. The team says it terminated his contract by mutual consent. Coach Bob Bradley said the 28-year-old Mexican was dealing with a family matter. Salcedo has been traveling back to Mexico, where his wife gave birth last month to their second child. Toronto acquired Salcedo from Mexico’s Tigres in January. He has made 48 international appearances and was part of El Tri’s 2018 World Cup roster.