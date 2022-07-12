Skip to Content
Cabrera drives in 2 to tie Williams, Tigers beat Royals 7-5

By MARC BOWMAN
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in the tying and go-ahead runs, matching Ted Williams for 14th place on the career RBI list, and the Detroit Tigers rallied past the Kansas City Royals 7-5 to snap a four-game skid. Cabrera’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning made it 3-3, and he had an RBI grounder for the Tigers’ first run in a four-run seventh. He equaled Williams with 1,838 RBIs. Later in the seventh, Cabrera stole third and scored on a wild throw. It was just his second stolen base in the past seven seasons. The Royals committed four errors as their three-game winning streak ended.

