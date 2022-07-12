BRITISH OPEN ’22: Key anniversary capsules in British Open

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — No major championship has as much history as the British Open. We look back at key anniversaries for golf’s oldest championship. That goes back to Young Tom Morris in 1872 winning for the fourth straight time. It was 150 years ago that the claret jug was first presented to the British Open champion. This is a big anniversary year for Ernie Els. He won his first claret jug 20 years ago at Muirfield, and the next one 10 years later at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. And it’s the 100-year anniversary of Walter Hagen becoming the first American-born winner.