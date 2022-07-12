Bieber pitches 3-hitter, Guardians beat White Sox 4-1

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched a three-hitter for his first complete game this year and José Ramírez and Amed Rosario drove in two runs apiece, sending the Cleveland Guardians over the Chicago White Sox 4-1 in a doubleheader opener. Bieber struck out seven and walked none in just the 17th complete game in the major leagues this season. He had been 0-2 in six starts since winning at Baltimore on June 3, the longest winless streak of his big leage career. It was the fourth complete game of Bieber’s career and the first by a Cleveland pitcher since 2020.